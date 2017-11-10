It was billed as a ‘must see’ game, as the youthful Eagles team engaged the veterans CG Rebels. This, as action continued in the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league on Thursday night.

As the minutes ticked away in the final quarter, it was obvious that the two referees had become endangered species. Both teams queried calls made against them and tempers flared and words were exchanged.

In the dying moments of the game, Kareem Parry of the Eagles, sunk three from the free throw line and then sunk a thriller from down town, to send shivers up the spines of the CG Rebels players.

However, Donford Wilkinson responded with two crucial two pointers and the veteran team held the slim lead, at the final whistle—but only just!

Final score:

C G Rebels 79 Eagles 76

First quarter Rebels 23 Eagles 18

Second quarter Eagles 16 Rebels 15

Third quarter Rebels 21 Eagles 16

Fourth quarter Eagles 23 Rebels 20

Half time score 38-34 in favor of C G Rebels

C G Rebels 79 points

Royden Browne 23poi 11reb 4ass 3ste 1b/s 4 of4 free throw made 7turnovers

Donford Wilkinson 26poi 7reb 3ass 3ste 1 of 3 free throw made 5turnovers

Jenerson France 20poi 8reb 2ass 1ste 5 of 8 free throw made 3turnovers

Jermie Jeffers 10poi 3reb 1ass 4ste 2 of 2 free throw made 7turnovers

Eagles 76 points

George Gaton 22poi 4reb 5ass 2ste 4 of 9 free throw made 12turnovers

Kareem Parry 17poi 2reeb 1ass 3ste 6 of 7 free throw made 1turmover

Thabiti Abrams 12poi 9reb 2 of 3 free throw made 2turnovers

Lynchard Charles 7poi 8reb 1b/s 3 of 7 free throw made 1turnover

Next Games Saturday 11th 7:00pm Brown Hill vs. Ole Skool

Dynasty Ballers vs. Eagles

Here are the scores from recent matches played at the Church Ground Basketball court:

St. Kitts game held in Nevis at the Church Ground Hard Court saw C G Rebels coming up against Ghaut Bucs of St.Kitts. In the end these are the final scores

C G Rebels 57

Jermie Jeffers 14poi 5reb 1ass 8ste 2 of 4 free throw made 2turnovers

Donford Wilkinson 12poi 9reb 3ass 4ste 1b/s 2 of 2 free throw made 4turnover

Jenerson France 18poi 3reb 2ste 4 of 10 free throw made 3turnovers

Royden Browne 7poi 7reb 6ass 8ste 3b/s 2turnovers

Ghaut Bucs 49

Brian Morris 15poi 15reb 1ass 2ste 1b/s 3 of 9 free throw made 1turnover

Kimo Liburd 14poi 12reb 2ste 1 of 2 free throw made 5turnover

Junior Smith 6poi 2reb 3ass 5ste 7turnover

Paul Grey 3poi 4reb 1ass 3ste 1 of 2 free throw made 6turnover

Also the C G Rebels finished a game that started on the 22nd of July 2017.

C G Rebels 65points Runnerz 59 points

C G Rebels 65

Royden Browne 17poi 2reb 1ste 1b/s 2turnover

Donford Wilkinson 16poi 1ste 1ass 2 of 2 free throw made

Floyel Stapleton 10poi 5reb 3turnover

Sylvester Matthew 6poi 1reb 1ass

Runnerz 59 points

Dermaine Rawlins 33poi 1reb 4ste 5 of 6 free throw made 3turnover

Dexter Henry 8poi 2reb 1ass 2 of 2 free throw made

Maxwell Bass 10poi 1reb 1ste 2 of 2 free throw made 4turnovers

Jamarle Jacobs 2poi 3reb 1turnover

Game 12 08.11.17 Malcolm Guishard Basketball League 2017 Dynasty Ballers 75 C G Massive 69

First quarter 15 – 15

Second quarter Dynasty 19 Massive 18

Third quarter Dynasty 26 Massive 18

Fourth quarter Massive 18 Dynasty 15

Half time score 24-23 in favor of Dynast Ballers

Dynasty Ballers 75 points

Orion Jones 23poi 3reb 1ste 1b/s 7 of 9 free throw made 2turnovers

Treyvorn Simmonds 18poi 5reb 5ste 2 of 2 free throw made 1turnover

Greg Anglo 5poi 2reb 2ste 2b/s

Ronel Jones 4poi 2reb 2ste 1turnover

C G Massive 69 points

Dwayne Warner 16poi 1reb 3ass 1ste 5 of 6 free throw made 2turnovers

Eutroy Liburd 6poi 11reb 3ass 4 of 8 free throw made 6turnover

Floyell Stapleton 5poi 6reb 3ass 1ste 1 of 2 free throw made 1turnover

Kirthni Esdaille 8poi 13reb 1ass 3b/s 3turnover