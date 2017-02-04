NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 03, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) inviting tenders for the proposed Pond Hill Drain Construction

Building contractors are hereby invited to bid on the proposed Pond Hill Drain Construction, St. Johns Parish in Nevis. The works include but are not limited to the following:

– The excavation of existing material

– Removal of existing concrete and curbs

– Placing of granular fill

– Installation of concrete

– Construction pf masonry drain and manholes

– Installation of corrugated HDPE drains

– Installation of metal gratings

– Placing of boulders

Bid/Tender documents can be collected from the address below:

Project Coordinator

Basic Needs Trust Fund Office

GMBC Building

Government Road

Charlestown, Nevis

Tel. (869) 469-7214/ (869) 469-5521 ext. 2107

Fax: (869) 469-0173

Email: nevbn@sisteriles.kn

Bidder’s qualification information only must be simultaneously submitted by email to procurement@caribank.org

Payment of a non-refundable tender deposit of EC$250.00 is required upon collection of tender document package. The deadline for submission of bids to the above address is set for Thursday February 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. Bids will be opened immediately after this deadline.

This sub-project is funded by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), as part of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Project 7 and 8th programme.

Please note that CDB BNTF Procurement ruled will be applied to Tender.

