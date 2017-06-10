Charlestown Primary –Winning School at Maths Contest

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-The much anticipated Math competition, hosted by the Education Department, under the guidance of Mathematics Specialist, Mrs. Sylvia Fahie, was held at the Nevis Performing Arts Center (NEPAC) on Wednesday 24th May.

After the students would have endeavoured to deal with numerous problems featuring numbers, the big winners of the day, were announced as follows:

3rd grade winner-Blessing Grant of Maude Cross Preparatory

4th grade winner-Damian Modesto of VOJN

5th grade winner-Malique Jones of St.Thomas’ Primary

Winning school-Charlestown Primary. That school received the large NEVCAN trophy.

Individual winners won cups presented by Doctor Dale Maynard and US $100.00 from Mr. Fitzroy STOCKY Williams and NEV DC.

Additionally, all 90 participants were awarded medals, complements of Delta Petroleum.