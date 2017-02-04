On Wednesday 1st February a good sized gathering of parents, siblings and other sports enthusiasts, gathered at the Charlestown Primary school, to witness the annual cross country event for the junior athletes.

The boys were first on the track and created much excitement from start to finish and the girls did not disappoint either as their race created even more excitement for the spectators.

At the end of it all, most of them made time and gave their various houses some well needed points.

Friday 3rd February will see the senior athletes at the school, take to the road for their big event as well.

Related