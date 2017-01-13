By:Curtis Morton
Football chief on Nevis, Rohan Isles, indicated on Thursday that the ongoing Football impasse that forced a postponement of the Legends Cup tournament, will soon be resolved.
According to Isles, his Association has met and dealt with a letter of complaint from the Hard times team which indicated that when they lost against the CCC Bath United team, that team had allowed a red carded player to play in the game who had not served the required automatic one game suspension.
Isles indicated that a decision has been arrived at but it is just being finalized with their legal advisors.
However, he stated that the regular league is set to resume this weekend with matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
The Football fans can therefore look forward to more exciting Football at the ETW Park this weekend.