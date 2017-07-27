Former Deputy Governor General of Nevis dies

By:Erasmus Williams

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JULY 27TH – Former Deputy Governor General of Nevis, Mr. Eustace has died. Mr. John retired from the post recently.

Mr. John was born in Rose Hill, Gingerland, Nevis in 1939.

He attended the Gingerland Boys School and then the Charlestown Secondary School where he obtained his Cambridge School Certificate.

He also obtained several certificates and diplomas between the period of 1963 and 1985, including a Bachelor of Science Degree certificate in Business Studies Part 1 from the University of the West Indies.

Mr. John also taught at the Charlestown Secondary School in 1957 and later that same year he worked as a Treasurer and Custom Officer until 1960.

Between the years of 1960 and 1962, he worked as a Social Welfare Officer between St. Kitts and Nevis. He also held the post of Chief Revenue Officer in Anguilla from 1962 to 1963.

When he returned to St. Kitts in 1964, he worked at the Customs and Excise Department as the Examination Officer until 1966. He was transferred to the General Post Office from 1966 to 1969 where he served as the Officer in Charge of the Parcel Post Section.

From 1969 to 1971, he was transferred to the Premier’s Ministry in St. Kitts as the Administrative Assistant.

He worked at ZIZ Radio and Television as Commercial and Accounts Manager from 1971 to 1972 and was promoted to General Manager from 1972 to 1981.

Mr John worked as Accountant General, St. Kitts and Nevis from 1981 to 1994.

In 1994, he was appointed as Deputy Governor General, St. Kitts and Nevis with responsibility for the island of Nevis.

Mr. John, who was awarded the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1996,

In 2010, the delivered the Throne Speech in the absence, due to illness of then Governor General, Sir Cuthbert Montraville Sebastian. Mr John retired on 30th April 2017.

Until 2003, Mr. John played several roles as a civic minded individual within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He was an ardent member of the Boys Scout Movement and played different roles on several disciplinary committees and was the manager of the Santos Football Team in St. Kitts from 1971 to 1972.

He was Secretary of the Nevis Cricket team in 1961 until 1962 and managed the Nevis Cricket Team in the Leeward Islands Competition in 1962.

He is an honorary member of the Lions Club of St. Kitts and served as a member of the Appeals Committee of the St. Kitts Netball Association.

He also served as a Lay Reader and Chalice Bearer in the Anglican Church.