NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 01, 2017) — The Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) in collaboration with the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society and the St. Christopher National Trust will host a number of activities to mark the 11th annual History and Heritage Month. The theme this year is “Statehood: A Milestone to Freedom.”

Executive Director of the NHCS Nicole Liburd, said the theme selected is an important one especially as the 50th Anniversary of Statehood falls within the activities marking the Month.

“We welcome the opportunity to highlight this significant chapter in our Nation’s development and look forward to wide spread participation across both islands at the numerous activities,” she said.

The activities planned for the month on Nevis is an address by Premier of Nevis Hon. Vance Amory on February 01, 2017, to herald in the month. On Sunday February 05 will be a church service at the Charlestown Methodist Church. A, exhibition depicting St. Kitts and Nevis’ Statehood Exhibition will open at the Nelson Museum on February 08. It will be opened for viewing daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be an essay contest on the topic “History Matters. Do you agree? What are your views?” The deadline for entry submissions is set for February 20.

A Radio Quiz is planned for Primary schools from February 06 to 10 and for adults from February 20 to 24.

On February 21 will be the History and Heritage Lecture Series 2017. Mr. Charles Wilkin QC will be the featured speaker. The event is planned for the St. Paul’s Anglican School Room.

Heritage Wear Day will be held island wide on February 24. For this event, employees are urged to allow their workers to come to work clad in the national wear.

The final event for the observance of History and Heritage Month 2017 on Nevis, is an Evening with the Arts. It will be held on March 05.

For further information contact the NHCS at (869) 469 5786.

However, the activities in St. Kitts will include an Opening Ceremony and Launch for History and Heritage Month at Matheson House at Taylors Range from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb 01.

The second activity will be a church service at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Sandy Point on February 04.

On February 18, there will be a History and Heritage Trail from the bottom of Brimstone Hill to Charles Fort from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and on February 23, a lecture on Statehood by Mr. Charles Wilkin QC will be held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus from 7 p.m. It will be followed by a prize giving for participants in the High School Essay Writing Competition.

A Cultural Fair is also planned for February 23 or 24 at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and on February 26, there will be a Senior Citizens Social Event at Matheson House from 4 p.m.

A panel discussion on Statehood will be held on Sunday Feb 26 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It will to be aired live on radio and television.

The final event, the Primary Schools Quiz Finals, will be held on March 02 from 10 a.m.

