Hurricane Irma Situation Report #6

Report from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) as of 9PM AST on 13th September 2017

Thursday, September 14, 2017 — SYNOPSIS OF HURRICANE IRMA:

Irma, the 9th named hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, became a category 5 hurricane in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday September 5, 2017. With maximum sustained winds near 185 mph, Irma a powerful Category 5 Hurricane impacted the CDEMA Participating States of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Virgin Islands (UK), Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat over Tuesday night into Wednesday evening, September 06, 2017. Irma continued its destructive path and impacted Turks and Caicos Islands and the northern border of Haiti. On Friday September 07, 2017, the southeastern Islands of the Bahamas were impacted.

PRIORITY NEEDS:

Following the passage of Hurricane Irma, the impacted CDEMA Participating States are in need of emergency relief supplies. The following lists have been provided by each of the impacted State:

Anguilla

Priority Needs:

Water cases

Tarpaulins

Water bauser containers

Generators

Cleaning supplies

Mosquito repellent

Comfort kits

Food

Baby kits

First aid kits

Matches

Ziplock bags

Paper towel

Buckets

Rubbing alcohol

Medical supplies

A sector needs assessment is currently being conducted to prioritize restoration efforts

The Government aims to have critical sector services such as tourism, health and education functional within the next six (6) months.

Barbuda

Priority Needs:

General Items

Generators

Disposable wipes

Water purifiers

Water treatment tablets

Water pumps

Buckets

Containers for storage First aid kits

Painkillers

Batteries

Torches

Food

Dried goods

Canned foods

Bottled water

Household Items

Sleeping cots

Mattresses

Pillows

Bed linen

Towels Kitchen Utensils

Items for Infants/Babies

Dried/canned milk

Nappies (various sizes)

Baby bottles

Toys for children

Women/Men Toiletries

Toothbrushes Toothpaste Deodorant

Body lotion

Sanitary napkins

Shaving items for both men and women

Building Materials

Steel

Lumber

Plywood

Roofing material

Tarpaulin

Windows

Doors

Nails (assorted)

Screws (assorted)

Hammers

Screwdrivers

Toilets

Industry

Fishing pot wires

Buoys

VIRGIN ISLANDS (UK)

Priority Needs:

Sat phones

EMT kits

Chain saws

Generators

Hand tools

Wheel barrows

Cots

Tarps

Plywood

Flashlights

Batteries

Fuel pump

Water jugs

Water purification tablets

Towels

Blankets

Baby food and formula

Diapers

Adult diapers

Laptops

Printers

Cots

Repeat antennae

Mobile repeaters

Medical supplies

REGIONAL RESPONSE ACTIONS:

CDEMA Coordinating Unit

High Level mission to Anguilla, Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands (BVI) occurred on September 12-13, 2017 by Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of CARICOM, Dr. Hon. Keith Mitchell, current Chair of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada, Mr. Ronald Jackson, Executive Director of CDEMA and Captain (N) Errington Ricardo Shurland, Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS)

 CDEMA in collaboration with Participating States, regional and international partners, has deployed over 90 response personnel to the impacted States and currently has teams in Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Virgin Islands (UK), and Turks Caicos Islands.

 A 19 member CDRU team is in the Virgin Islands (UK) to establish communication systems and receive and distribute emergency relief supplies. The CDRU delivered 5 tons of relief supplies to Jost Van Dyke and supported the distribution of supplies in Tortola

 RNAT teams undertook assessments on Tortola including support for schools assessment

 The COST continues to provide support to the EOC in the Virgin Islands (UK) as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands

 The CDAC team in Anguilla is concluding their assessments and RNAT teams are in the process of undertaking assessments in South Caicos, Grand Turk and Providenciales.

Regional Coordination

The Regional Security System (RSS) has facilitated the movement of relief supplies, personnel and equipment between Barbados, Anguilla, Antigua and Virgin Island (UK)

 LIAT continues to support CDEMA’s effort to respond to the humanitarian needs of the people in the impacted countries. They continue to facilitate the transportation of response teams to the affected States

 DART staff in Antigua, The Bahamas, and St. Martin continues to evaluate the priority needs of hurricane-affected households and meet with response stakeholders—including host country officials, Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) representatives, and USAID/OFDA partners.

Government of Guyana

Cabinet established a special Task Force to coordinate and spearhead the national response to the hurricane affected Caribbean islands; the Prime Minister has been identified as the Chair of this task Force

 Cabinet has given commitment to donate US$50,000 to the CDEMA Emergency Assistance Fund, which has been established to facilitate receipt of financial resources being donated to the regional response efforts

 The national response is being coordinated through the Civil Defence Commission and channeled through the CDEMA system which has been set up so as to avoid discrepancies and duplication of efforts.

Government of Grenada

 The Government of Grenada has donated a substantial container of water to the Government and people of Anguilla

Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

 The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made a financial pledge to the Government and people of the British Virgin Islands following the devastating impact from Hurricane Irma

CCRIF

Payments from CCRIF SPC totaling approximately US$29.6 million to the Governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos Islands, Haiti and The Bahamas on their Tropical Cyclone (TC) insurance policies that they hold with CCRIF.

CANTO

 Providing emergency telecommunications support in the Turks and Caicos Islands

INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS UPDATES:

The following updates seek to capture information which has been provided by our partners, with a focus on the most significantly affected CDEMA Participating States.

British Red Cross

Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands

British Red Cross appeal open for Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and Turks & Caicos. The UK Government will match public donations to the British Red Cross appeal. The three affected branches prepared for the hurricane by activating their contingency plans and checklists. They are coordinating with their governments. The British Red Cross is monitoring the situation, and is deploying two Psychosocial Support Team members and 6 emergency response team members to the affected areas. However, airport access remains unclear so it is not possible to give an arrival date in country at this time.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

Antigua and Barbuda and St.Kitts and Nevis

In the upcoming days, 3 additional RITs will be deployed: 1 general RIT (St Kitts and Nevis), 1 psychosocial support (Antigua & Barbuda), 1 CTP (Antigua & Barbuda), as well 1 FACT for shelter (Antigua & Barbuda).  Pre-positioning of non-food items ongoing for following Red Cross National Societies: Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis.  IFRC is also sharing key messages to the affected population and with Red Cross National Societies.  At least 7 surge staff currently deployed. On 12 September, 2 specialists in cash transfer will be deployed (1 Regional Intervention Team member – RIT to St Kitts and Nevis, and a Spanish Red Cross delegate to Antigua & Barbuda).  Emergency Appeal for Antigua & Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, CHF 1,128,171

Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)

Anguilla

In Anguilla, the health center has been assessed.

Antigua & Barbuda

Two (2) experts deployed to Antigua and Barbuda

 Detailed assessment of the hospital/health center´s infrastructure in Barbuda has been carried out.

Bahamas

Carried out assessments of clinics Ragged and Acklins islands.

St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society

St. Kitts and Nevis

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society (SKNRCS) is conducting rapid damage assessments. Red Cross volunteers will work alongside the community to reduce the risk of epidemic outbreaks. Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) continues active to coordinate relief activities. AECID has contributed EUR 10,000 to the replenishment of the initial DREF allocated to St. Kitts and Nevis. IFRC is deploying surge support to the islands to support assessments (cash transfer programming).

Team Rubicon UK / Serve On

Antigua – light assessment team of 11, USAR, communication and generator capability, self-sufficient.

British Virgin Islands

Light assessment team of 7, USAR, damage impact, water filtration capability (3600 litres/day) self-sufficient. Working with BVI DDM to complete assessments.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Light assessment team of 5 with communications capability.

USAID/OFDA

Antigua & Barbuda

On September 11, members of the USAID regional USAID regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) met with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) to discuss the response to Hurricane Irma.

 DART staff in Antigua continues to meet with response stakeholders—including USAID/OFDA partner ABRCS—to evaluate the priority needs of hurricane-affected households and coordinate response efforts. To date, USAID/OFDA has provided $100,000 to ABRCS to assist approximately 1,000 hurricane-affected people in Antigua and Barbuda.

Bahamas

Two USAID/OFDA staff arrived in Nassau, The Bahamas, on September 11. The team is meeting with staff at NEMA and at the U.S. Embassy in Nassau to discuss response efforts and to prepare for planned airlifts of USAID/OFDA commodities due to arrive in The Bahamas in the coming days. In addition, USAID/OFDA is supporting the Bahamas Red Cross Society to provide emergency relief items to approximately 3,000 hurricane-affected Bahamians.

UNITED NATIONS (UN) AGENCIES

International Organisation for Migration (IOM)

Antigua & Barbuda

Advice on actions aimed to reduce the risk of GBV occurring in the displacement settings.

United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC)

They are working with the CDEMA both at the Headquarters in Barbados and at the field level with assessments and coordination.

UNWOMEN

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Turks and Caicos Islands and Virgin Islands (UK)

5 staff members deployed to Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Turks and Caicos Islands and British Virgin Islands to undertake assessments particularly focusing on child protection and education sector management, water and sanitation, shelter management, communication for development needs and planning for psychosocial support of children start-up. Rapid Needs Assessment Tool has also been developed and shared with deployed colleagues to facilitate data gathering and sharing.

 Psychosocial support program for children Return to Happiness starting on 14 September for Barbudan children in Antigua.

 Supplies pre-positioned in Antigua being distributed and pre-positioned supplies in Barbados in process for dispatch to Antigua for onward distribution in Anguilla, BVI and TCI. Supplies currently available for distribution: 7 tents (72 sq. m), 2 tents (42 sq. m), 90 School-in-a-box kits, 16 Recreation kits, 300 School bags (back packs), 645 Dignity and Family Hygiene Kits, 20 ECD Kits, 14 Recreational Kits, 238 ORS, 2,080 Water Purification tablets. Supplies to be ordered for distribution include: 69 1000 litre water tanks, 193 ECD Kits, 309 School-in-a-box kits, 135 Recreation kits, and 69 tents.

 Start-up of UNICEF Coordination Office Hub in Antigua to better facilitate our response and coordination with other development partners has also commenced.

 Gender specialist carrying out assessments (VI)

World Food Programme

Antigua and Barbuda

Distribute 20MT of High Energy Biscuits

CDEMA continues to monitor the system and provide updates as necessary.

