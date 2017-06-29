Illegal Firearm discovered and seized in Ottley’s

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 28, 2017 (RSCNPF): A Citizen Safety patrol in Ottley’s Village on Tuesday evening (June 27) has resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm and matching ammunition.

While patrolling and conducting searches, the K-9 team with the patrol discovered a Kel-Tech P32 pistol with three (3) rounds of ammunition. The firearm was seized by the Police.

This seizure brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to twenty-five (25).

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.