Kimbell Ward Included In Seven for Refereee of the Year Award

By:Curtis Morton

Well known FIFA Referees’ Assesor, Malcolm Ramsey of Nevis, confirmed in a recent interview, that Kimbell Ward of Nevis has been short listed among the top seven referees in CONCACAF, from which the referee of the year will soon be selected.

Ramsey in analyzing the magnitude of the achievement, indicated that of the many countries under the supervision of CONCACAF, which include Mexico; Honduras; Panama; the United States and the entire Caribbean region, there are over 2,000 referees for starters and from that list, Ward has made it into the top seven.

The voting commenced on October 17th of this year and featured the opinions of players; Technical staff; technical directors; GMs; coaches and a select group of national and international media personnel.

Each group representing one third of the vote total, had until Monday 23rd October, to submit their votes.

Ramsey spoke with pride about the work ethics and humility of Ward and Assistant referee from Nevis as well, Mario Parry, who were his first two students, after he qualified as a Referees’ Assesor and started to share his knowledge, during some locally held classes.

‘I knew that they both would reach far but I did not expect it so quickly,’ said a proud Ramsey.

He stated that when Ward qualified as a FIFA referee, he was the first from St. Kitts and Nevis, back in 2013. Parry on the other hand, came and met other assistant referees from the federation, who were qualified before him and so his progress has been slower, as he has to wait his turn.

He also spoke of recent matches officiated by Ward, in front of crowds of over 54,000 in Mexico, where he acquitted himself superbly and had high reviews.

He further explained that whiter or not Ward is selected as the top referee, he would also be on the short list of referees to be selected for world cup 2022.

He only has to maintain his fitness levels and maintain a high standard of officiating.

Among his many achievements, Ward has so far been in charge of officiating five world cup qualifiers.

Congratulations are extended to Kimbell Ward, from the entire federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.