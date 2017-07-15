Life!,For Trio Found Guilty Of Murder

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2017 (RSCNPF): Denroy Simmonds, Nicholas Riley and Keith Murray of Challengers Village have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of George Livingston Queeley of Middle Island.

The incident occurred on January 27, 2011 in Challengers Mountain.

They were found guilty for the Offence of Murder on March 07, 2017 at the Basseterre High Court.

Head of the Crime Directorate, ACP Andre Mitchell said, “Justice has been served.” He added, “I commend the Investigators and Prosecution for their hard work in seeing justice done.”