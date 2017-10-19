National Bank has not changed its money transfer policies according to Les Khan CEO of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit

CIU Press Release

Mr. Les Khan, the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), recently completed a trip to Dubai where he promoted the range of products available to those wishing to invest in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The mission afforded him the opportunity to raise awareness of the recently launched Hurricane Relief Fund (HRF), as well as to confirm the National Bank’s position with regard to their handling of international funds.

Mr. Khan, who is also the Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Programmes Association (CIPA) said:

“In order to seek clarity on the latest position, I discussed this with the acting CEO of National Bank who kindly confirmed that the bank’s policies have not changed. As you would expect, payments from or to any other country will be handled on a case by case basis and acceptance of such transactions are determined by the results of the due diligence performed in accordance with international conventions, including observing the OFAC Sanctioned List. We are very much open therefore to doing business with a host of countries which do not feature on that list.”

Countries on the OFAC Sanctioned List are Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Burma/Myanmar and Sudan.

For further information contact Les Khan and or visit the CIU website: www.ciu.gov.kn