Department of Youth Empowerment Opens News Doors to the Public at the Cable Building

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 16, 2017 (SKNIS): The Department of Youth Empowerment is now operating from the top floor of The Cable building in Basseterre, making it easier for staff to engage with and to meet the needs of the young people in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The department was temporarily housed at the Media Center at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium until the office space at The Cable was ready.

Acting Director of Youth, Pierre Liburd said he welcomed the relocation as it places the department in the heart of the city, thereby making it more convenient to serve the public.

“The new office offers a more comfortable, user-friendly space that will facilitate greater functionality and improve our capacity to host training sessions, meetings and other related activities for young people,” Mr. Liburd stated.

He added that his staff remains committed to develop and implement programmes and projects that will empower the youth population.

This is in keeping with Government’s mandate to roll out effective and efficient implementation of youth-targeted and youth-sensitive interventions that engender meaningful participation by young Kittitians and Nevisians.