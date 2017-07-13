NIA announces vacancy at Financial Services – Development and Marketing Department

The Nevis Island Administration wishes to invite applications for the post of Marketing Officer at the Financial Services – Development and Marketing Department.

Overview:

The Marketing Officer will be responsible for accelerating the engagement of Nevis within the International Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate should be able to create effective marketing plans for new and existing product growth and development. The position also requires a comprehensive understanding of the International Financial Services sector including emerging trends and challenges.

Description of Responsibilities:

· Developing and implementing the internal Marketing Strategy

· Leading promotion campaigns with key stakeholders to facilitate the effective and sustainable expansion of the industry

· Communicating the vision of the sector that is compelling, differentiated and motivating

· Continuous dialogue with service providers to assess the growth of the sector and determine emerging markets

· Creating and executing marketing campaigns

· Creating and developing new innovative ways to communicate the organization’s message to the public

· Contributing to the annual sales and marketing plan

· Planning, preparing and managing marketing events as well as evaluating their success

· Supporting the Marketing Director in day to day marketing activities

Qualification and Requirements:

· Possess at least a B.Sc. in Marketing, Business Administration, Law or Finance

· At least five (5) years working experience in the Financial Services Sector

· Have a full understanding of the legislations governing the various products offered.

· A working knowledge of the Financial Services Registry as it relates to incorporation and filing of documents.

· Must be articulate and have a good command of the English language

· Must have interpersonal communication skills – a strong and confident communicator

· Must be creative and possess computer, analytical and critical thinking skills

· Must have team playing as well as persuasion and negotiation skills

· Possess Commercial nous and the ability to understand customers’ needs and desires

· An initiative person who have a positive attitude

· Be a self-motivator and have an ambition to succeed

The successful applicant will be paid at the rate of $53,940.00 – 66,300.00 per annum and is subjected to a probationary period.

To apply for this exciting and rewarding opportunity, please forward your resume to Mr. Colin Dore at financenevis@niagov.com or mail to:

Mr. Colin Dore,

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Finance,

Nevis Island Administration,