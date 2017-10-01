OJ Simpson released on parole from Nevada jail

The former American football star and actor OJ Simpson has been released on parole after nine years in a Nevada jail.

He had been serving time for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and 10 other charges over a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel.

Simpson was approved for early parole release at a board hearing in July.

In 1995 he was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goodman.http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41458911