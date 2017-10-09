PM Harris Praises the Industry, Ingenuity and Loyalty of the Taiwanese People

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 9, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said it is the virtues of industry, ingenuity and loyalty exhibited by the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) that has shape the direction, progress and development of Taiwan over the last 106 years.

Prime Minister Harris made this remark as he addressed dignitaries and other officials at a special reception ceremony, hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) Conference Room, in recognition of Taiwan’s 106th National Day, which will be officially celebrated on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

“The people of Taiwan – understanding the challenges of development for Taiwan, wanting to keep it safe and protected [and] understanding the values that differentiate the Republic of China (Taiwan) from the People’s Republic of China – decided by a majority that they have to be loyal to Taiwan, and that loyalty cannot be compromised. Whether it is that you are associated with the DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] in Taiwan or the KMT [Kuomintang], it is loyalty to country that has kept Taiwan safe and protected against a belligerent neighbour,” Dr. Harris said.

According to Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the loyalty demonstrated by diplomatic allies also plays a critical role in the overall development of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Taiwan became the first country with which St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with 34 years ago, and this relationship has since been strengthened by a number of cooperative projects between both countries in areas such as health, information technology, agriculture, education, information technology, renewable energy and tourism.

“Whether it’s DPP or KMT, our relationship with Taiwan has remained on solid ground,” said Prime Minister Harris. “Successive administrations after administrations have held out the hand of friendship [and] have sought to strengthen the bilateral relations which had been developed.”

Among those in attendance at Friday’s reception were Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, the Federation’s only living National Hero, Dr. the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir. Kennedy Simmonds, Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards and Cabinet colleagues the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and the Honourable Vincent Byron and Resident Taiwanese Ambassador, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou.