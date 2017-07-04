Police Investigating Shooting in Ottley’s.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 04, 2017(RSCNPF) Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident that was reported just before 1.00am on Tuesday (July 04) in Ottley’s Village that resulted in the death of one person.

The victim is identified as Kishorne Edwards, a 26 year old male from Cayon.

Investigations revealed that the victim was shot by an unknown assailant(s) while driving his vehicle in the vicinity of the Water Tank in Ottley’s.

The Police encourages any person who may have information with regards to this incident to come forward and share any information they may have. Information can be passed to Violent Crimes Unit at 869-467-1886, 1887, or 1888, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.

The investigation is ongoing.