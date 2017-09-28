Referees’ Clinic Confirmed

By:Curtis Morton

President of the Nevis Basketball Association, Miss Wanda Parry, confirmed on Wednesday, that the much anticipated Basketball referees’ clinic, to be hosted by her Association, is well and truly on.

The clinic had to be unfortunately postponed, due to unforeseen circumstances, but the new date is now confirmed for this coming Saturday, 30th September.

Instead of the previously stated venue of the Sports department conference room, the clinic will now be held at the Brown Hill Community Center, starting promptly at 4.00 pm.

All Basketball clubs/teams across the island, are kindly asked to send at least one representative potential referee to the clinic.

Other interested persons who would like to learn the basics of being a Basketball referee, are also welcomed to attend.