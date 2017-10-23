Report of Arrests, Convictions and Other Activities

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 23, 2017 (RSCNPF): Below are reports of arrests, convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period October 16- 22, 2017

ARRESTS AND BAIL:

Arrested: Jawauni Rodney of Lime Kiln Project was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Simple Larceny. The offence was committed between 11th and 12th May 2017 at Frigate Bay where one Yahama motorcycle, valued at $10,260.00, was reportedly stolen.

Arrested: Lezari Bartlette of Prospects Estate, Church Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for House Breaking and Larceny.

Arrested: Akeem Dos Santos of Church Ground was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for House Breaking and Larceny.

Arrested: Shimron Charles of Craddock Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving without a valid licence and Driving without insurance.

Arrested: Leon Didder of Newcastle was arrested formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Driving without a valid licence and Driving without insurance.

Arrested: Karen Edwards of Buckley’s was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Malicious Damage and two (2) counts of Battery on Police. She was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on 6 November 2017.

Arrested: Nipchien Morton of Ottleys Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving without insurance

Arrested: Kylon Battice of Ponds Extension, Basseterre was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of driving an unregistered vehicle to with Motor Cycle, Driving without relevant licence, driving without a valid driver’s licence and driving without insurance.

Arrested: Wilford Grey of Buckley’s Site was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of False Pretence.

Arrested/Bailed: Jevain Davis of Station Street Old Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $7000.00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court.

Arrested/Bailed: Javon Alford of St. Paul’s was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Possession with Intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $7000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th, November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Alfred Caines of West Bourne Ghaut was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offences of Possession of cannabis and Possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of $7000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th, November 2017 to answer his bail.

Arrested/Bailed: Denville Francis of Christ Church was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for driving motor vehicle when he was not covered with insurance. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Magistrate Court on November 2, 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Davian Jarvis of Fort Thomas Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Threat. He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on 06 November 2017.

Arrested/Bailed: Glenville Richards of Fort Lands was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following offences: assault, resisting arrest, battery on Police and obstruction. He was granted bail in the sum of $7,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on 6 November 2017.

Bailed: Adrian Patrick of Yardin Project Phillips, who was arrested for possession of Cannabis in the sum of $5000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 6th November 2017.

Bailed: Jason Williams of Ogee Ghaut was granted bailed in the sum of $10,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on the 6th November 2017. Bail conditions are as follows: to stay 100ft away from the virtual complaint residence either by himself of through his agents, also to report to the Stapleton Police Station every Friday between 7a.m- 6p.m.

Bailed: Livinton Carey of Rawlins Extension St. Pauls was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Magistrate Courts on the 8th of December 2017. Bail conditions are as follows: to stay 100ft away from the virtual complaints and have no contact with her, to stay away from her residence work place and her environ. Secondly to report to the Dieppe Bay police station every Tuesday between 6a.m-6p.m.

Bailed: Ziron Roberts of New Street, Newtown was granted bailed in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Magistrate Court on the 8th December 2017. Bail conditions are as follows: curfew put in place from 5p.m-5a.m, report to the Basseterre Police Station every Friday between 6a.m-6p.m and to keep away from Warner Park.

Bailed: Travis Monzak of Camps Village who was arrested for the offence of Possession of Cannabis was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on 24th October 2017.

Bailed: Jermaine James of Mc Knight was granted bail in the sum of $25,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on 6th November 2017. Bail conditions are as follows: to report to the Basseterre Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6pm-6am.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court presided over by his Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the following Convictions:

– Jawani Rodney of Lime Kiln was charged with Larceny between 11th-12th May 2017 with a Yahama motor bike valued $10,260.00. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eighteen (18) months imprisonment.

– Shawn Liburd of Buckleys Estate was charged with three (3) counts of wounding. He pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500.00 on each count to be paid in six (6) months or, if in default, serve one (1) year imprisonment.

– Juan Skelton of Herbert Street, Newtown was charged with the possession of cocaine and possession with intent to supply. He was found guilty and fined $6,500.00 in six (6) weeks or, if in default, serve six (6) months in prison for possession. He was fined another $5,000.00 to be paid in six (6) weeks or, if in default, serve nine (9) months in prison for possession with intent to supply.

– Kemone Amory of St. Johnson Village was charged with threatening language, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery on police was found guilty and remanded to prison until the 23 October 2017 for sentencing.

In Matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court presided over by His Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the following Convictions:

– Dwight Toussaint was convicted of the offence of Battery and was fined $2000.00 forthwith or, in default, serve two (2) months imprisonment. He was entered into a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for twelve (12) months in the sum of $2000.00 and to attend anger management sessions arranged by the court as is required. In breach of probation he is to be brought back to court for sentencing and finally ordered to pay compensation to the virtual complainant in the sum of $6771.69 and $800.00 cost in six weeks or, of in default, serve one month imprisonment.

In Matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court presided over by His honour Mr. Reynold Benjamin and reported that the following Convictions:

-Kimone Amroy of St Johnson Village who was charged with the following offences, namely, offences of Disorderly Conduct, Threatening Language and Battery upon a Police Officer. The Defendant pleaded guilty for the offences of Disorderly conduct and was place on a bond for twelve (12) Months.

In Matters at the District “A” Magistrate Court presided over by His Honour Mr. Benjamin and reported the following cases:

-Keivon Harris of Tabernacle was convicted and cautioned for failing to comply with traffic sign;

-Romeo Richardson of Saddlers was convicted for failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined 200.00 to be paid forthwith or, if in default, serve seven (7) days Imprisonment;

-Rachel Sanchez, a Spanish national living at Newtown, was convict6ed and cautioned for failing to comply with traffic sign;

– Shervin Christopher of New Road Housing was convicted for failing to apply comply with traffic sign;

-Devon Henry of Taylors Extension was convicted and cautioned for failing to comply with traffic sign and was fined $150.00 to be paid in three (3) days or, if in default, serve seven (7) days Imprisonment;

-Elvis Mills of Conaree was convicted and cautioned for failing to comply with traffic sign;

– Kareem Parris of Challengers Village was convicted and cautioned for careless driving;

-Alenbert Hernandez of College Housing was convicted for driving without a valid licence and was fined $200.00 to be paid in seven (7) days or, if in default, serve seven (7) days imprisonment, he was also convicted and cautioned for careless driving.

OTHER ACTIVITIES:

Abandon Properties: Police continue to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recently, searches were done in the following areas: Saho Village, Trafalgar Village, Newtown, Nevis Street, Market Street, Bakers Corner, Upper Market Street, Lower Thibou Avenue and Wade’s Garden.

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: West Bourne Ghaut, St. Paul’s, Old Road, Conaree and Sandy Point.