SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 20: Andre Russell of the Thunder warms up before the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Thunder and the Sydney Sixers at Spotless Stadium on December 20, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

Calling his client a “clean athlete”, Kingston lawyer Patrick Foster has said he “disagrees” with the one-year ban imposed on West Indies allrounder Andre Russell by an independent anti-doping tribunal on Tuesday. The tribunal found Russell guilty of failing to file his whereabouts three times in 2015. Under the World Anti-Doping Agency code, three misses within one year amounts to a single failed dope test.

Immediately after the three-member tribunal delivered its verdict in Russell’s home town Kingston, his lawyer Foster issued a media release, stating there was a “possibility” of an appeal being filed.

“Mr Russell and his legal team are carefully reading and reviewing the ruling as regards the next steps and the possibility of an early appeal of the decision of the Panel’s ruling,” Foster said. “While we respect the ruling, we respectfully disagree with it and are very disappointed that the Panel saw it fit to impose a one-year ineligibility period.”

During the hearings that took place last year, Russell’s legal team had contested the allegation levelled against the player that he was “grossly negligent” about filing his whereabouts despite several reminders. That allegation was made by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) through a case filed last March.

Just as he had stressed during the hearings, Foster said on Tuesday that his client has never violated any doping rules. “Throughout his career as an international and domestic T20 cricketer, Mr. Russell has been tested on many occasions by various anti-doping agencies/bodies in several countries pursuant to WADA guidelines and he has never registered an adverse analytical finding.”