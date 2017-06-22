Third Person in Custody in Relation to death of Leanna Napoleon

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2017(RSCNPF): Ivan Phillip, an eighteen (18) year old male resident of Shadwell who was wanted in relation to the death of Leanna Napoleon is in custody.
He reported to the Basseterre Police on Wednesday (June 21).
