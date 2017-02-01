Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2016 (RSCNPF): Three persons have been arrested in relation to a spate of house breaking and larcenies in recent weeks in the Frigate Bay area. A number of electronic items were recovered by the Police.

The arrest was made possible by the assistance of area residents, good investigations by Officers of the Frigate Bay Police Station, the Forensic Services Unit, the K-9 Unit and assistance from the Defence Force and the Ross University Security Department.

Divisional Commander with responsibility for the Frigate Bay area, Superintendent Cromwell Henry said, “I want to commend our Officers, the Defence Force Officers and the Ross University Security team for their efforts.” He added, “it must be noted that it was the assistance of residents that paid off. They came forward and provided whatever information they had.”

Superintendent Henry highlighted, “some of the information was mundane, and by itself did not stand out, it was when put with other pieces a ‘clearer picture’ came forth, and we were able to make the arrest. This goes to show that by having a good Police and Community engagement, we can make a difference.

Charges against the three are forthcoming