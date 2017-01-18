Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): Formal charges have been laid against Julian Carty of Newtown who was arrested on Sunday (January 15) at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs.

Carty was charged by the police for the offences of (1) Possession of Cocaine, (2) Possession of Cocaine with intent to supply and (3) Importation of Cocaine.

Carty was detained on arrival in St. Kitts on suspicion of possession of the illegal drug. Investigations by Officers and a medical screening at the Joseph N. France General Hospital revealed that he had ingested a number of pellets containing the drug. He passed the pellets at the Hospital under observation.

Additional charges are likely for other agencies.

Bail was denied, and he has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

