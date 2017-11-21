Top Players Awarded For Primary School League

By:Curtis Morton

At the conclusion of the final game in the 2017 Primary school Football league, the top players were awarded with trophies and the two top teams received medals.

The presentations were made by Asst. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Miss D. Michelle Liburd and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Kevin Barrett.

A dream team coming out of the tournament was also announced.

In the grand finals, St. Thomas’ Primary defeated the defending champions, Ivor Walters Primary, 1 goal to nil.

Scoring for St. Thomas’ Primary was Kail Dowe in the (21st min)

St. Thomas’ Primary 2017 Primary School Champion

Best Goalkeeper, Deandre Maynard (STPS)

Best Defender, Tahmarley Wilkinson (STPS)

Most Goals, Jahmal Lewis (IWPS)

Best Upcoming Young Player, Leon Thompson Jr (IWPS)

MVP, Tahmarley Wilkinson (STPS)

Team of the Season

Deandre Maynard (STPS)

Tahmarley Wilkinson (STPS)

Tyzjuan Wade (STPS)

Jahmal Lewis (IWPS)

Alex Ross (MCP)

Luarie Rodriquez (NA)

Rajani Didder (VOJN)

Ashley Parris (JLPS)

Prince Daniel (CPS)

Romario Morgan (EPPS)

Kamal Brandy (EPPS)

Outstanding Female Players

Kahmaya Daniel (MCP)

Sczenyque Smith (NA)