T&T politician urges SKN youths to offer to serve at parliamentary level

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 21, 2017) — History making parliamentarian from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Nigel De Freitas, urged youths of Nevis and St. Kitts to offer themselves to serve at the parliamentary level.

De Freitas, who is heading the Trinidad and Tobago delegation was at the time responding to an invited comment from the Department of Information, during a visit to Nevis on June 20, 2017, as part of the 42nd Annual Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) being held in Basseterre.

“I would say to the young people of Nevis and St. Kitts to step forward, to bring themselves to service at the parliamentary level.

“It is an experience. It is not to be taken lightly but it is one that you will cherish for the rest of your life as you would be able to use it as you develop and grow in the next few years dependent on how long you actually spend in politics,” he said.

De Freitas, who is the Vice President of the Senate of Trinidad and Tobago, is the youngest serving parliamentarian since the twin-island gained its independence in 1962.

A native of Tobago, he said he is one of several young people on both government and opposition sides who answered a call for them to get involved in politics to take a more active approach and the law-making and development of Trinidad and Tobago.