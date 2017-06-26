Two injured in weekend Shooting Incidents

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and Officers of Police Division “B”, are investigating a shooting incident in Halfway Tree that occurred at about 9.00pm on Friday (June 23).

The incident resulted in injuries to (1) person, a male resident of the area. Initial investigations reveal that the victim was shot by an unknown assailant during a robbery. The victim was taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment. The assailant fled the scene.

The Violent Crimes Unit and officers of the Cayon Police Station are also investigating a shooting incident that occurred about 8.50pm on Friday (June 23) in Upper Cayon. Initial investigations revealed that the victim, a 28 year old male was shot by an unknown assailant while walking in the area. He was taken to Joseph N France General Hospital for treatment.

Both scenes were processed by the Forensics Services Unit.

The investigations continue.