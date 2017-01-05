According to chief coordinator of the under 17 Parish league, Leroy JUN-JUN Sweeney, the Football tournament may conclude this coming Saturday evening-7th January.
Previously, the tournament was set to conclude on December 24th 2016 but according to Sweeney, unfortunately the trophies did not arrive on time and so the match to determine 3rd and 4th spots and the championship game, all had to postponed.
Sweeney is indicating that plans are now being finalized to have the final two matches played on Saturday evening, starting at 6 pm with the first match.
Once everything goes as planned, an announcement will be made later this week.