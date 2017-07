Police Press Release

A Warrant of Arrest is in existence for Corey Francis, a resident of Conaree, a National of St. Kitts and Nevis by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for Breach of an Injunction/Protection Order.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Corey Francis is asked to call the Basseterre Police Station at telephone number 465-2241, or the nearest Police Station, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS).

WEIGHT: 150

HEIGHT: 5 feet 11 inches

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Conaree