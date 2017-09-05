2017 Emergency Shelter and Shelter Managers List
2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. THOMAS PARISH
DISTRICT CHAIRPERSON: PASTOR JENNIFER WEEKES Tel# 469-5091/0300
PARADISE ESTATE # 662-0062
jenzeva@hotmail.com
CO-CHAIR: PASTOR JAMES DOUGLAS Tel# 469-5699
JESSUPS VILLAGE # 665-2480
|No.
|Name of Shelter
|Shelter Manager Contact Information
|Key Custodian Contact Info
|Holding Capacity
|1
|Cotton Ground Community Centre
|Mr. Trevor Parry
Cades Bay
Phone – 469 8647
Cell – 662 8139
|Mr. Crefton Warner
Cotton Ground Village
Tel# 663 – 9372 (C)
|122
|2
|Jessup Community Centre
|Mr. Rudolph Nisbett
Jessup’s Village
Phone 469 0076
Cell – 762-6580
Ms. Leander Cornelius
Jessup’s Village
Tell # 667-8558 (C)
# 469-7615 (H)
|Ms. Leander Cornelius
Jessup’s Village
Tell # 667-8558 (C)
# 469-7615 (H)
|81
|3
|Barnes Ghaut Community Centre
|Patrick Daniel
Barnes Ghaut
661-6688
positivewayz@yahoo.com
Mrs. Hilarena Liburd
Barnes Ghaut
Phone – 469 1535
|Mrs. Lydia Thompson Claxton
Tel# 765-5973
|55
|
Total
|
258
2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. JAMES
DISTRICT CHAIR: MR. DELROY PINNEY Tel# 664-3064 (C)
FOUNTAIN VILLAGE 765 – 5853 (C) # 469-4825
CO-CHAIR: MRS. GRETA JEFFERS Tel# 665-6857(C)
NEWCASTLE VILLAGE # 469-9108(W)
gretajeffers@gmail.com
|No.
|Name of Shelter
|Shelter Managers
|Key Custodian Contact Info
|Holding Capacity
|1
|Seventh Day Adventist Church, Butlers
|Mr. Mike Browne,
Butlers Village
Cell – 6630545
Sheryl Sutton
Butlers Village
|Mr. Mike Browne, Butlers Village
Cell – 6630545
668 – 2638 (C)
|53
|2
|Church of God,
Brick Kiln
|Mr. Sylvester Bryan
Brick Kiln
Phone – 469 9659
Cell – 663 7614 Coolfylb@yahoo.com
Ms. Verlyn Glasgow
Brick kiln Village
667-3627
verlyn_g@hotmail.com
|Casval Mills
665-6920
|84
|3
|Beulah Seventh Day Adventist Church, Camps
|Mrs. Marcia David
Newcastle Village
469-5521 (W)
660-1094(C)
Paula Wallace
665-6516
|Mrs. Marcia David
Newcastle Village
469-5521 (W)
660-1094(C)
|53
|4
|Fountain Community Centre
|Mr. Ronald Powell
Fountain Village
469-1980(W) 469-8981 (H)
764-4474(C) 663-4472 (C)
Sonia Cozier
Fountain Village
762-6113; 663-9880
|Curthlyn Liburd
Fountain Village
663-9958(C)
469-9791 (H)
St. Kitts Nevis Defense Force
|81
|5.
|Franklyn Browne
Community Centre
|Myrthlyn Loncke
New Castle Village
469-5244
Shelly Weekes
Newcastle Village
667 -5045 (C)
469-2001 (W)
|Curthlyn Liburd
Fountain Village
663-9958 (C)
469-9791 (H)
|115
|6.
|Butlers Community Centre
|Mrs. Cordelia Browne
Butlers Village
668-5757
Ms. Marva Bailey
Butlers Village
663-3304
|Mrs. Cordelia Browne
668-5757
|55
|Total
|441
2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. PAULS
DISTRICT CHAIR: Mr. Brian Carey
CO-CHAIR: MR. CLESTER ROBERTS Tel# 663-1774(C)
STONEY GROVE VILLAGE # 469-5473(W)
clesterr@hotmail.com
|No.
|Name of Shelter
|Shelter Managers
|Key Custodian Contact Info
|Holding Capacity
|1
|John E. Howell Pavillion at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park Pavillion (Formerly Grove Park)
|Mrs.Tasha Parris Forrester
Grove Park
667-6146(C)
Forrestert1@hotmail.com
Mr. Jamir Claxton
Bath Village
765-6310
|Mr. Jamir Claxton
Bath Village
765-6310
|42
|2
|St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall
|Ms. Earther Scarborough
Ramsbury Site
469-1846 (H) 665-2564(C)
469-5634(W)
Littlelamb2274@hotmail.com
St.Pauls Rectory
469-5348
|Ms. Earther Scarborough
Ramsbury Site
469-1846 (H)
665-2564(C)
469-5634(W)
Littlelamb2274@hotmail.com
|54
|3
|Girls Guides Headquarters
|Ms. Bridgette Hunkins
Government Road
469-5489(H)
663-8903 (C)
|Bridgette Hunkins
|44
|Total
|140
2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. JOHN’S PARISH
DISTRICT CHAIR: MR. PAUL CHALLENGER Tel# 664-3064 (C)
BATH VILLAGE # 469-4825
pqueeley@hotmail.com
CO-CHAIR: MR. LAWRENCE RICHARDS Tel# 663 2244 (C)
Morning Star
kinglearleo@yahoo.com
|No.
|Name of Shelter
|Shelter Managers
|Key Custodian Contact Info
|Holding Capacity
|1
|Anglican Church Fig Tree
|Mr. Adonis Rivers
Church Ground
668-9322
(Agnola Tyrell)
Jerusalem Church Ground
469-3902
|Mr. Adonis Rivers
668-9322
|117
|2
|Church of God
Cox Village
|Mrs. Ornette Morton
Cox Village
469-2486
Ms. Jenny Webbe
Cox Village
664-0748
jenny.webbe.ted@gmail.com
|Mrs. Ornette Morton
469-2486
|57
|3
|Maisie Bartlette Community Center
|Ms. Pearl Bartlette
Browne Hill
668-5353
Ms. Malva Rawlins
664-4862
|Esmie Pemberton
663-4851
|65
|4
|Prospect Community Centre
Prospect
|Ms. Alica Browne
664 – 2384
Ms. Aveline Browne
Prospect Village
669-1923(C)
669-5416(W)
469-3867 (H)
Mrs. Gayle Greenaway
664-9936
|Gayle Greenaway
664-9936
|20
|5
|Albertha Payne Community Centre Bath Village
|Ms. Keba Williams
Bath Village
660-5534
keba.williams@nia.gov
Ms. Elrose Arthurton
661-6438
|Juliet Francis
469-1468
Othniel Daly
Government Road
669 – 2824 (C)
469 – 1778 (H)
|73
|6
|Community Center Pond Hill
|Ms. Claudette Williams
Pond Hill
661-2813
Ms. Veronica Brandy
Pond Hill
|Veronica Brandy
|114
|7
|Sports Complex Church Ground
|Randolf Maynard
665 – 1929
|38
|Total
|484
2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. GEORGES
DISTRICT CHAIR: Elmeader Brookes Prentice Tel # 869-667-6865 (C) evbrookes@sisterisles.kn
Hanleys Road
CO-CHAIR: Mr. Devon Liburd Tel# 662-8845(C)
Morning Star
dstcl@hotmail.com
|No.
|Name of Shelter
|Shelter Managers
|Key Custodian Contact Info
|HoldingCapacity
|1
|Ebenezer Church of God
|Pastor Londy Esdaille
Hull Ground
6645488
Mr. Kyle Weeks
Pond Hill
668-9550
Kyle.weeks@live.com
|Pastor Londy Esdaille
|116
|2
|Wesleyan Holiness Church Bucks Hill
|Mr. Wilroy Gibbs Liburd
Bucks Hill
Ms. Dawnny Lanns
Bucks Hill
667-2139
|Mr. Ken Williams
665-6530
Merdith Brookes Pemberton
664-6891
|26
|3
|Calvery Baptiste Church
Rawlins Village
|Ms. Trudy Prentice
Hardtimes Estate
762-7938
Mrs. Pasty Hanley
Hardtimes Estate
663-2896
|Jasper Stapleton
|58
|4
|Charles Walters Community Center at
Hanleys Road
|Ms. Tashron Tyson
Hanleys Road
665-5147
Ms. Saskia Maynard
Hanleys Road
|Elmeader Brookes
|116
|5
|Community Center Hickmans Village
|Ms. Joyce Moven
664 -9670
Mrs. Mica Maloney
|Pedro Hendrickson
664-2440
|98
|6
|Zion Chapel
(Emmuas)
|Mr. Sydney Newton
Fothergils
662-8634
Mr. Shefton Liburd
Zion Village
664-4060
|Sydney Newton
662-8634
|70
|Total
|484
Total Shelter Capacity on the island of Nevis is 1807 for year 2017