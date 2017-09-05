FeaturedNoticesUncategorized

2017 Emergency Shelter and Shelter Managers List

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. THOMAS PARISH 

DISTRICT CHAIRPERSON:         PASTOR JENNIFER WEEKES            Tel# 469-5091/0300

PARADISE ESTATE                             # 662-0062

jenzeva@hotmail.com

CO-CHAIR:                                      PASTOR JAMES DOUGLAS            Tel# 469-5699

                                                            JESSUPS VILLAGE                              # 665-2480

                                                            Red_jdouglas@yahoo.com

 

No.Name of ShelterShelter Manager Contact InformationKey Custodian Contact InfoHolding Capacity
1 Cotton Ground Community CentreMr. Trevor Parry

Cades Bay

Phone – 469 8647

Cell – 662 8139

TP956@hotmail.com

Mr. Crefton Warner

Cotton Ground Village

Tel# 663 – 9372 (C)

 122
2Jessup Community CentreMr. Rudolph Nisbett

Jessup’s Village

Phone 469 0076

Cell –  762-6580

Ms. Leander Cornelius

Jessup’s Village

Tell # 667-8558 (C)

# 469-7615 (H)

Ms. Leander Cornelius

Jessup’s Village

Tell # 667-8558 (C)

# 469-7615 (H)

 

 81
3Barnes Ghaut  Community CentrePatrick Daniel

Barnes Ghaut

661-6688

positivewayz@yahoo.com

Mrs. Hilarena Liburd

Barnes Ghaut

Phone – 469 1535

Mrs. Lydia Thompson Claxton

Tel# 765-5973

55
 

 

Total

 

 

258

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. JAMES

DISTRICT CHAIR:             MR. DELROY PINNEY                  Tel# 664-3064 (C)

                                                FOUNTAIN VILLAGE                   765 – 5853 (C) # 469-4825

                                                blacknessawareness@yahoo.com   

CO-CHAIR:                          MRS. GRETA JEFFERS                 Tel# 665-6857(C)

                                                NEWCASTLE VILLAGE                     # 469-9108(W)

                                                gretajeffers@gmail.com

No.Name of ShelterShelter ManagersKey Custodian Contact InfoHolding Capacity
1Seventh Day Adventist Church, ButlersMr. Mike Browne,

Butlers Village

Cell – 6630545

 

Sheryl Sutton

Butlers Village

Mr. Mike Browne, Butlers Village

Cell – 6630545

 

668 – 2638 (C)

53
2Church of God,

Brick Kiln

Mr. Sylvester Bryan

Brick Kiln

Phone – 469 9659

Cell – 663 7614   Coolfylb@yahoo.com

Ms. Verlyn Glasgow

Brick kiln Village

667-3627

verlyn_g@hotmail.com

Casval Mills

665-6920

84
3Beulah Seventh Day Adventist Church, CampsMrs. Marcia David

Newcastle Village

469-5521 (W)

660-1094(C)

Paula Wallace

665-6516

Mrs. Marcia David

Newcastle Village

469-5521 (W)

660-1094(C)

 

53
4Fountain  Community CentreMr. Ronald Powell

Fountain Village

469-1980(W) 469-8981 (H)

764-4474(C) 663-4472 (C)

Sonia Cozier

Fountain Village

762-6113; 663-9880

Curthlyn Liburd

Fountain Village

663-9958(C)

469-9791 (H)

 

St. Kitts Nevis Defense Force

81
5.Franklyn Browne

Community Centre

Myrthlyn Loncke

New Castle Village

469-5244

Shelly Weekes

Newcastle Village

667 -5045 (C)

469-2001 (W)

Curthlyn Liburd

Fountain Village

663-9958 (C)

469-9791 (H)

 

115
6.Butlers Community CentreMrs. Cordelia Browne

Butlers Village

668-5757

Ms. Marva Bailey

Butlers Village

663-3304

Mrs. Cordelia Browne

668-5757

55
Total441

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. PAULS

DISTRICT CHAIR:             Mr. Brian Carey

 

CO-CHAIR:                          MR. CLESTER ROBERTS             Tel# 663-1774(C)

                                                STONEY GROVE VILLAGE               # 469-5473(W)

                                                clesterr@hotmail.com                     

No.Name of ShelterShelter ManagersKey Custodian Contact InfoHolding Capacity
1John E. Howell Pavillion at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park Pavillion (Formerly Grove Park)Mrs.Tasha Parris Forrester

Grove Park

667-6146(C)

Forrestert1@hotmail.com

Mr. Jamir Claxton

Bath Village

765-6310

Mr. Jamir Claxton

Bath Village

765-6310

42
2St. Paul’s Anglican Church HallMs. Earther Scarborough

Ramsbury Site

469-1846 (H) 665-2564(C)

469-5634(W)

Littlelamb2274@hotmail.com

 

St.Pauls Rectory

469-5348

Ms. Earther Scarborough

Ramsbury Site

469-1846 (H)

665-2564(C)

469-5634(W)

Littlelamb2274@hotmail.com

54
3Girls Guides HeadquartersMs. Bridgette Hunkins

Government Road

469-5489(H)

663-8903 (C)

Bridgette Hunkins44
Total140

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. JOHN’S PARISH

DISTRICT CHAIR:             MR. PAUL CHALLENGER           Tel# 664-3064 (C)

                                                BATH VILLAGE           # 469-4825

                                                pqueeley@hotmail.com

                                                           

CO-CHAIR:                          MR. LAWRENCE RICHARDS                  Tel# 663 2244 (C)

                                                Morning Star                                                              

                                                kinglearleo@yahoo.com

No.Name of ShelterShelter ManagersKey Custodian Contact InfoHolding Capacity
1Anglican Church Fig TreeMr. Adonis Rivers

Church Ground

668-9322

 

(Agnola Tyrell)

Jerusalem Church Ground

469-3902

Mr. Adonis Rivers

668-9322

117
2Church of God

Cox Village

Mrs. Ornette Morton

Cox Village

469-2486

Ms. Jenny Webbe

Cox Village

664-0748

jenny.webbe.ted@gmail.com

Mrs. Ornette Morton

469-2486

57
3Maisie Bartlette Community Center

 

 

 

Ms. Pearl Bartlette

Browne Hill

668-5353

Ms. Malva Rawlins

664-4862

Esmie Pemberton

663-4851

65
4Prospect Community Centre

Prospect

Ms. Alica Browne

664 – 2384

Ms. Aveline Browne

Prospect Village

669-1923(C)

669-5416(W)

469-3867 (H)

Mrs. Gayle Greenaway

664-9936

Gayle Greenaway

664-9936

20
5Albertha Payne Community Centre Bath VillageMs. Keba Williams

Bath Village

660-5534

keba.williams@nia.gov

Ms. Elrose Arthurton

661-6438

 

Juliet Francis

469-1468

 

Othniel Daly

Government Road

669 – 2824 (C)

469 – 1778 (H)

73
6Community Center Pond HillMs. Claudette Williams

Pond Hill

661-2813

Ms. Veronica Brandy

Pond Hill

Veronica Brandy114
7Sports Complex Church GroundRandolf Maynard

665 – 1929

38
Total484

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. GEORGES

DISTRICT CHAIR:             Elmeader Brookes Prentice             Tel # 869-667-6865 (C)                                                       evbrookes@sisterisles.kn         

Hanleys Road                                                                       

CO-CHAIR:                          Mr. Devon Liburd                Tel# 662-8845(C)

                                                Morning Star                                                                        

                                                dstcl@hotmail.com

No.Name of ShelterShelter ManagersKey Custodian Contact InfoHoldingCapacity
1Ebenezer Church of GodPastor Londy Esdaille

Hull Ground

6645488

 

Mr. Kyle Weeks

Pond Hill

668-9550

Kyle.weeks@live.com

Pastor Londy Esdaille116
2Wesleyan Holiness Church Bucks HillMr. Wilroy Gibbs Liburd

Bucks Hill

 

Ms. Dawnny Lanns

Bucks Hill

667-2139

Mr. Ken Williams

665-6530

 

Merdith Brookes Pemberton

664-6891

26
3Calvery Baptiste Church

Rawlins Village

Ms. Trudy Prentice

Hardtimes Estate

762-7938

 

Mrs. Pasty Hanley

Hardtimes Estate

663-2896

Jasper Stapleton58
4Charles Walters Community Center at

Hanleys Road

Ms. Tashron Tyson

Hanleys Road

665-5147

Ms. Saskia Maynard

Hanleys Road

Elmeader Brookes116
5Community Center Hickmans VillageMs. Joyce Moven

664 -9670

Mrs. Mica Maloney

Pedro Hendrickson

664-2440

98
6Zion Chapel

(Emmuas)

Mr. Sydney Newton

Fothergils

662-8634

Mr. Shefton Liburd

Zion Village

664-4060

Sydney Newton

662-8634

70
Total484

Total Shelter Capacity on the island of Nevis is 1807 for year 2017

