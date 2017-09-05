2017 Emergency Shelter and Shelter Managers List

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. THOMAS PARISH

DISTRICT CHAIRPERSON: PASTOR JENNIFER WEEKES Tel# 469-5091/0300

PARADISE ESTATE # 662-0062

jenzeva@hotmail.com

CO-CHAIR: PASTOR JAMES DOUGLAS Tel# 469-5699

JESSUPS VILLAGE # 665-2480

Red_jdouglas@yahoo.com

No. Name of Shelter Shelter Manager Contact Information Key Custodian Contact Info Holding Capacity 1 Cotton Ground Community Centre Mr. Trevor Parry Cades Bay Phone – 469 8647 Cell – 662 8139 TP956@hotmail.com Mr. Crefton Warner Cotton Ground Village Tel# 663 – 9372 (C) 122 2 Jessup Community Centre Mr. Rudolph Nisbett Jessup’s Village Phone 469 0076 Cell – 762-6580 Ms. Leander Cornelius Jessup’s Village Tell # 667-8558 (C) # 469-7615 (H) Ms. Leander Cornelius Jessup’s Village Tell # 667-8558 (C) # 469-7615 (H) 81 3 Barnes Ghaut Community Centre Patrick Daniel Barnes Ghaut 661-6688 positivewayz@yahoo.com Mrs. Hilarena Liburd Barnes Ghaut Phone – 469 1535 Mrs. Lydia Thompson Claxton Tel# 765-5973 55 Total 258

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. JAMES

DISTRICT CHAIR: MR. DELROY PINNEY Tel# 664-3064 (C)

FOUNTAIN VILLAGE 765 – 5853 (C) # 469-4825

blacknessawareness@yahoo.com

CO-CHAIR: MRS. GRETA JEFFERS Tel# 665-6857(C)

NEWCASTLE VILLAGE # 469-9108(W)

gretajeffers@gmail.com

No. Name of Shelter Shelter Managers Key Custodian Contact Info Holding Capacity 1 Seventh Day Adventist Church, Butlers Mr. Mike Browne, Butlers Village Cell – 6630545 Sheryl Sutton Butlers Village Mr. Mike Browne, Butlers Village Cell – 6630545 668 – 2638 (C) 53 2 Church of God, Brick Kiln Mr. Sylvester Bryan Brick Kiln Phone – 469 9659 Cell – 663 7614 Coolfylb@yahoo.com Ms. Verlyn Glasgow Brick kiln Village 667-3627 verlyn_g@hotmail.com Casval Mills 665-6920 84 3 Beulah Seventh Day Adventist Church, Camps Mrs. Marcia David Newcastle Village 469-5521 (W) 660-1094(C) Paula Wallace 665-6516 Mrs. Marcia David Newcastle Village 469-5521 (W) 660-1094(C) 53 4 Fountain Community Centre Mr. Ronald Powell Fountain Village 469-1980(W) 469-8981 (H) 764-4474(C) 663-4472 (C) Sonia Cozier Fountain Village 762-6113; 663-9880 Curthlyn Liburd Fountain Village 663-9958(C) 469-9791 (H) St. Kitts Nevis Defense Force 81 5. Franklyn Browne Community Centre Myrthlyn Loncke New Castle Village 469-5244 Shelly Weekes Newcastle Village 667 -5045 (C) 469-2001 (W) Curthlyn Liburd Fountain Village 663-9958 (C) 469-9791 (H) 115 6. Butlers Community Centre Mrs. Cordelia Browne Butlers Village 668-5757 Ms. Marva Bailey Butlers Village 663-3304 Mrs. Cordelia Browne 668-5757 55 Total 441

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. PAULS

DISTRICT CHAIR: Mr. Brian Carey

CO-CHAIR: MR. CLESTER ROBERTS Tel# 663-1774(C)

STONEY GROVE VILLAGE # 469-5473(W)

clesterr@hotmail.com

No. Name of Shelter Shelter Managers Key Custodian Contact Info Holding Capacity 1 John E. Howell Pavillion at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park Pavillion (Formerly Grove Park) Mrs.Tasha Parris Forrester Grove Park 667-6146(C) Forrestert1@hotmail.com Mr. Jamir Claxton Bath Village 765-6310 Mr. Jamir Claxton Bath Village 765-6310 42 2 St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall Ms. Earther Scarborough Ramsbury Site 469-1846 (H) 665-2564(C) 469-5634(W) Littlelamb2274@hotmail.com St.Pauls Rectory 469-5348 Ms. Earther Scarborough Ramsbury Site 469-1846 (H) 665-2564(C) 469-5634(W) Littlelamb2274@hotmail.com 54 3 Girls Guides Headquarters Ms. Bridgette Hunkins Government Road 469-5489(H) 663-8903 (C) Bridgette Hunkins 44 Total 140

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. JOHN’S PARISH

DISTRICT CHAIR: MR. PAUL CHALLENGER Tel# 664-3064 (C)

BATH VILLAGE # 469-4825

pqueeley@hotmail.com

CO-CHAIR: MR. LAWRENCE RICHARDS Tel# 663 2244 (C)

Morning Star

kinglearleo@yahoo.com

No. Name of Shelter Shelter Managers Key Custodian Contact Info Holding Capacity 1 Anglican Church Fig Tree Mr. Adonis Rivers Church Ground 668-9322 (Agnola Tyrell) Jerusalem Church Ground 469-3902 Mr. Adonis Rivers 668-9322 117 2 Church of God Cox Village Mrs. Ornette Morton Cox Village 469-2486 Ms. Jenny Webbe Cox Village 664-0748 jenny.webbe.ted@gmail.com Mrs. Ornette Morton 469-2486 57 3 Maisie Bartlette Community Center Ms. Pearl Bartlette Browne Hill 668-5353 Ms. Malva Rawlins 664-4862 Esmie Pemberton 663-4851 65 4 Prospect Community Centre Prospect Ms. Alica Browne 664 – 2384 Ms. Aveline Browne Prospect Village 669-1923(C) 669-5416(W) 469-3867 (H) Mrs. Gayle Greenaway 664-9936 Gayle Greenaway 664-9936 20 5 Albertha Payne Community Centre Bath Village Ms. Keba Williams Bath Village 660-5534 keba.williams@nia.gov Ms. Elrose Arthurton 661-6438 Juliet Francis 469-1468 Othniel Daly Government Road 669 – 2824 (C) 469 – 1778 (H) 73 6 Community Center Pond Hill Ms. Claudette Williams Pond Hill 661-2813 Ms. Veronica Brandy Pond Hill Veronica Brandy 114 7 Sports Complex Church Ground Randolf Maynard 665 – 1929 38 Total 484

2017 EMERGENCY SHELTERS AND SHELTER MANAGERS FOR ST. GEORGES

DISTRICT CHAIR: Elmeader Brookes Prentice Tel # 869-667-6865 (C) evbrookes@sisterisles.kn

Hanleys Road

CO-CHAIR: Mr. Devon Liburd Tel# 662-8845(C)

Morning Star

dstcl@hotmail.com

No. Name of Shelter Shelter Managers Key Custodian Contact Info HoldingCapacity 1 Ebenezer Church of God Pastor Londy Esdaille Hull Ground 6645488 Mr. Kyle Weeks Pond Hill 668-9550 Kyle.weeks@live.com Pastor Londy Esdaille 116 2 Wesleyan Holiness Church Bucks Hill Mr. Wilroy Gibbs Liburd Bucks Hill Ms. Dawnny Lanns Bucks Hill 667-2139 Mr. Ken Williams 665-6530 Merdith Brookes Pemberton 664-6891 26 3 Calvery Baptiste Church Rawlins Village Ms. Trudy Prentice Hardtimes Estate 762-7938 Mrs. Pasty Hanley Hardtimes Estate 663-2896 Jasper Stapleton 58 4 Charles Walters Community Center at Hanleys Road Ms. Tashron Tyson Hanleys Road 665-5147 Ms. Saskia Maynard Hanleys Road Elmeader Brookes 116 5 Community Center Hickmans Village Ms. Joyce Moven 664 -9670 Mrs. Mica Maloney Pedro Hendrickson 664-2440 98 6 Zion Chapel (Emmuas) Mr. Sydney Newton Fothergils 662-8634 Mr. Shefton Liburd Zion Village 664-4060 Sydney Newton 662-8634 70 Total 484

Total Shelter Capacity on the island of Nevis is 1807 for year 2017