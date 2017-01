Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 07, 2017 (RSCNPF): Abkim Bryan has been arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of attempted murder as a result of the investigations into the shooting of a bread delivery driver on Wednesday, (January 04, 2017).

He was charged on Saturday (January 07).

The incident resulted in a gunshot injury to upper body (torso) of the driver, a 25 year old male resident of St. Pauls.

Additional charges against Bryan will be forthcoming.