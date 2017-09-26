Achieving A Sustainable Planet Requires An “All Hands on Deck” Approach, Says Minister Brantley

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2017 (SKNIS): Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, while addressing the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 23, said that in order for countries to achieve a sustainable planet the immediate involvement is required from all.

“From the onset, there must be buy in from all stakeholders. No one should be left out and therefore it calls for inclusiveness, unity and appreciating the input and contributions that all can make to achieving the world we want,” said the Honourable Mark Brantley, while making reference to the theme “Focusing on People: Striving for peace and a Decent Life for all,” for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly held from September 19-25, 2017.

“There can be no debate that our people are our primary resource. It is no marvel therefore, that Governments allocate a large percentage of their budgets to develop their human capital and expend great effort to ensure that they meet the basic needs of their populace,” he said. “Governments which fail to provide for their people, and who ill-treat, abuse, and oppress their people must be rightly ostracized by the international community.”

Minister Brantley explained that attaining a sustainable planet is imperative, especially where peace and a decent life for all are concerned.

“Mr. President, a vital element of a sustainable planet is peace. It behooves us all, Nations great and small to work towards the achievement of this essential universal value. Mr. President, in order to attain a sustainable planet, our priorities must be synchronized, harmonized and synergized. Our goal must be preservation and conservation not only of our natural resources, but also of our human resources,” he said. “Mr. President, the theme makes a clarion call, not only to strive for peace, but also for a Decent Life for all. No boy, no girl, no man, no woman should be left behind. We must work together to reduce poverty and hunger, promote justice and equality, and ensure our people have access to healthcare and economic opportunity.”

He further stated that every country must have a meaningful seat at the table of decision making, as partnerships are important in finding solutions to the many global challenges that exist.