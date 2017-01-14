Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2017 (SKNIS): Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Dr. Abderrahim Kadmiri, presented letters of credence today (January 13) to His Excellency the Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton at Government House in Basseterre. His Excellency, then paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, and subsequently on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley, both at Government Headquarters.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis granted agreements to His Excellency Dr. Abderrahim Kadmiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI to St. Kitts and Nevis in February 2016.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco in 2007 and has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the country since then. The Federation signed the Road map on Cooperation Program between the Kingdom of Morocco and St. Kitts and Nevis for the period 2013-2015 on February 04, 2013. A few months later, the Federation signed the Framework Agreement on Economic, Technical, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on June 5, 2013. In April 2016, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Federation signed Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the political consultations mechanism between Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Kingdom of Morocco pledges cooperation with St. Kitts and Nevis in the area of agriculture, where there is a draft Memo of Understanding Between the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector. There are also scholarship opportunities to be derived from the Kingdom of Morocco to receive training in areas of tourism, craft, health, agriculture and fisheries, water and electricity, diplomacy and vocational areas.

In February 2016, in an attempt to strengthen diplomatic relations, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invited the Government of Morocco to sign a renewed version of the Roadmap on Cooperation Program, as well as the proposed Agreement Between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Government of Morocco on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic, Official or Service, and Ordinary Passports.

Given the fact that H.E. Kadmiri served as Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) since March 2013 until recently when he was appointed Ambassador to the region, a bilateral engagement with him may prove extremely valuable to the Federation in the areas of energy and agriculture cooperation.

H.E. Dr. Kadmiri has a background in communications and journalism and political science. He started his diplomatic career in 1985 when he joined Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. His first post abroad was as Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria in 1989, after which he served in Tunisia from 1992 and then in Paris and Bordeaux as Minister Plenipotentiary from 1999 to 2009. He later served in Iraq as Head of Embassy until 2013.

In 2013, he was appointed Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) until he was awarded the national order of merit (1st class) by his Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco.

H.E. Kadmiri also serves as Ambassador to Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados, and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

