Another Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Discovered and Seized In Cotton Ground

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 28, 2017 (RSCNPF): A Strategic Patrol by Officers from the Task Force of the Nevis Division in the Cotton Ground community on Friday, (July 28), discovered and seized a one (1).40 pistol and nine rounds of ammunition.

No one was held accountable for the discovery.

This seizure brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to twenty-nine (29). The last seizure was on Monday (July 10) during the execution of a Search Warrant on a property in St. Kitts.

Head of the Nevis Division, Police Superintendent Trevor Mills said, “I want to commend our team for their continued vigilance, our increased presence and operations in the communities are bearing fruits.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.