Armed masked robbers made off with EC$5,000

By:Erasmus Williams

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 1, 2017 – 2017 – Armed men stormed Amory Bakery on Victoria Road, downtown Basseterre, early Thursday night and made off with some EC$5,000, a source has disclosed.

The robbers who wore masks, held the employees at gunpoint and demanded the money.

No one was injured.

Police are said to be investigating.