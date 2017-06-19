Brexit negotiations begin: David Davis targets ‘historic’ deal

Brexit Secretary David Davis will call for “a deal like no other in history” as he heads into talks with the EU.

Subjects for the negotiations, which officially start in Brussels later, include the status of expats, the UK’s “divorce bill” and the Northern Ireland border.

Mr Davis said there was a “long road ahead” but predicted a “deep and special partnership”.

The UK is set to leave the EU by the end of March 2019.

Brexit: Everything you need to know Read More…http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40321271