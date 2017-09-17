Caribbean under hurricane watch again. Tropical Storm Maria following Irma’s track.

Tropical Storm Maria formed in the Atlantic Saturday afternoon, threatening to pound islands already hit hard by Irma with another hurricane early next week.

In an 8 p.m. update, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Maria will likely bring dangerous winds,more storm surge and heavy rain to parts of the Lesser Antilles and strengthen into a hurricane Sunday, then approach the Leeward Islands on Monday. On Saturday evening, hurricane watches were issued for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Guadeloupe. Tropical storm watches were issued for other islands in the chain.

By midweek, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could again face fierce winds. The Coast Guard captain of the Port of San Juan warned that sustained gale force winds greater than 39 miles per hour may arrive within 72 hours, and advised pleasure craft “to seek safe harbor.”Read More…http://amp.miamiherald.com/news/weather/hurricane/article173746616.html