Cayon and Saddlers High Secure Wins in High Schools Championship

The High schools Netball championship continued on Thursday 9th November and Cayon High and Saddlers Secondary, both secured comfortable wins:

Cayon High School 27 vs. Basseterre High School 2

OUTSTANDING PLAYERS:

Cayon High School: Goldame Welcome

Basseterre High School: Makeyla Audian

Saddlers Secondary School 19 vs. Verchilds High School 6

OUTSTANDING PLAYERS:

Saddlers Secondary School: Stiviccia Dorset, Center ©.

Charles E Mills: Destiny Nolan, Wing Defense (WD)