Charges Laid In Church Ground Shooting Incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June, (RSCNPF): A suspect taken into custody on suspicion of the shooting death of Lydia Jacobs has been arrested, formally charged and cautioned.

Arrested and charged is Alston Phillips of Hamilton Estate Nevis.

He was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of murder which was committed on Friday night (June 02).

He has also been charged with two (2) counts of attempted murder.

Head of the Crime Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Andre Mitchell said, “I want to commend the team at the Violent Crimes Unit and the Forensic Services Unit for their work on this case so far. I also want to thank all who provided information as it related to this case; and thank you coming forward with the information that proved valuable to moving this case forward.”

ACP Mitchell added, “this type of Police and community engagement yields results, people came forward and we were able to make an arrest.”

