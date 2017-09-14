CMO Warns Citizens about the Correlation between Stress and NCDs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 13, 2017 (SKNIS): Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, along with Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) Programme Coordinator in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Marissa Carty, has urged people to monitor their stress levels as this poses a higher risks for the development of NCDs while being guests on the weekly government programme, “Working for You” on September 13, 2017.

“Individuals who are in a very high stressful environment tend to develop NCDs more often than individuals who are in a more relaxed environment,” stated Dr. Carty, as she explained that persons with type A personalities, who she referred to as “workaholics” tend to suffer more from cardiovascular diseases as a result of overworking the body.

Dr. Carty further explained that high stress environments, including the workplace, can play a role in persons developing mental health issues such as depression due to a likely decrease in social interactions.

“When you are undergoing a stressful situation, your body is in a state of flight and fight,” said Dr. Laws, as she explained the link between stress and heart disease. She said that when the body is under a lot of stress, there is an increase in the production of hormones such as cortisol that increases the heart rate and blood pressure. She further noted that the prolonged periods of stress can lead to cardiovascular and other diseases in the body.

Dr. Laws advised persons to try and reduce their stress levels in a healthy way by stating that “it is important for us to develop appropriate coping mechanisms.”