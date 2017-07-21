Combermere Heath Center Benefits From Significant Gifts

By:Curtis Morton

(Combermere Nevis)- Wednesday 19th July, 2017 was a significant day for the hard working staff at the Combermere Health center.

On that day, two very significant and well needed gifts were presented.

A brief ceremony was held which was ably chaired by Nursing Assistant, Miss Jacqueline France.

All gathered then sang the well-known chorus, ‘To God be the glory’ and this was followed by prayer, done by Mr. Aubrey Jones.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Mr. Adison Jeffers and then the President of the very active, Combermere men’s health club, Mr. David Daniel gave brief remarks.

He thanked the members of his group for showing up for the very important ceremony and noted that the club started three years ago, because of a suggestion made, as the men normally met at the health center to get their blood pressure and sugar levels checked.

Since then they have made many significant community donations, which include hampers to needy persons, last Christmas and a recent general cleanup of the Combermere area.

He stated that the club was very happy now, to make the donation of a water fountain to the Health center, as they saw the need for one at the facility.

Member of the club, Otis Wallace, in officially presenting the water fountain to Nurse in charge at the facility, Nurse Janice Williams, stated that the water fountain was to be utilized by the staff at the health center but would also be available for use to members of the general public who visit the facility, from time to time.

Nurse Williams then cut the ribbon and revealed the water fountain.

She also was happy to report that included in the package, was another gift which was presented to the clinic by the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Area representative, in the form of a well needed micro wave oven.

Nurse Williams in accepting the gifts, noted that they were both urgent needs at the clinic and thanked Minister Jeffers and the men’ health club for their kind gesture and thoughtfulness.

The blessing of the gifts was done by Mr. David Daniel and the vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Glenniss David.