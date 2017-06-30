Combermere Preschoolers Graduate

Combermere, Nevis – Nine proud students of the Combermere Preschool graduated on Wednesday, June 27, 2017.

The very impressive ceremony was held at the Combermere Methodist Church and was witnessed by adoring parents, siblings and other members of the community. It was held under the joint patronage of Miss Nathalie Hicks and Mr. Dulani Phillip.

The officials at the ceremony included Mrs. Palsy Wilkin (Principal Education Officer) and Mrs. Florence Moving-Smithen (Education Officer responsible for Early Childhood Education on Nevis).

The ceremony commenced with the grand entrance of the smartly attired graduants, followed by the national anthem which they sung quite impressively.

The invocation was delivered by Mr. Anthony Hicks.

The ceremony was then placed into the capable hands of chairperson for the afternoon, Mrs. Morisha Walters, who in her opening remarks implored the parents to make the early moments with their children count for something.

Supervisor at the school, Miss Marigold Wilkinson then gave a comprehensive overview of the school’s year of activities.

The feature address was delivered by Pastor Dr. Sandra Flemming who split her remarks into two parts. In segment one, she spoke to the parents and in segment two, she had a special message for the tiny tots as they prepared to go to ‘big school.’

Interspersed with the speeches were a number of poems and songs which were presented by the children and they were all beautifully rendered and received tumultuous applause.

Mrs. Rohan Jeffers also added her beautiful voice to the proceedings, much to the approval of the receptive audience.

The students were then presented with their certificates and gifts and this was followed by the presentation of fruit baskets to the esteemed patrons and to the featured speaker.

The vote of thanks was presented by Miss Nathalie Hicks and then the beaming graduating class members made their exit holding their candles aloft.