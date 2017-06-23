CPA Conference delegates fall in love with Nevis on brief visit

Hon. Portia Stubbs Smith from the Turks and Caicos Islands, told the Department of Information that her visit to the Bath Stream was a rewarding one.
Mr. Daniel James, Clerk of the House of Assembly in the Commonwealth of Dominica said it was his second visit to Nevis and the visible changes could only redound to the benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. He urged all to continue to develop the island and to keep it welcoming and friendly.
“What I really noticed and I guess you guys are very proud of it, is the peak that you guys have where you see the clouds actually covering the top of the peak. You seeing the peak is going up and it is covered by clouds and it was very, very beautiful. Beyond that I really did notice how Nevis resembles Tobago,” he said.
He also pointed to the hospitality he experiences and plans to return to Nevis with his wife to spend a second or third honeymoon on Nevis.
Meantime, Hon. Michael Perkins, Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis House of Assembly, in brief comments, told the Department of Information that the group were from the delegates attending the 42nd Annual Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) being held in Basseterre.
He explained that he thought it a good idea to have them experience Nevis even for a short time in the hope that they would spread the word about Nevis and possibly return in greater numbers.
The group spent five hours on Nevis and at the end of their brief tour were hosted at a cocktail reception by Premier of Nevis Hon. Vance Amory at the Four Seasons Resort. Also present were Deputy Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Hon. Alexis Jeffers and Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams.