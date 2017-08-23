Cwi Names Odi Squad for Current Uk Tour

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named a 15-member Windies One-Day-International (ODI) squad for the current Tour of England.

Squad reads

Sunil Ambris Devendra Bishoo Miguel Cummins Chris Gayle Jason Holder (captain) Kyle Hope Shai Hope Alzarri Joseph Evin Lewis Jason Mohammed (Vice Captain) Ashley Nurse Rovman Powell Marlon Samuels Jerome Taylor Kesrick Williams

On the announcement of the squad, Courtney Browne, Chairman of Selection Panel of CWI, said:

“With regards to the selection of the ODI squad, the panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team. Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England. Narine has however confirmed his desire to play 50-over cricket again but has asked to play in our Regional Super50 before he is considered and Darren said he was not available for selection. Dwayne Bravo said he is still not 100% fit, but is looking at a possible return to international cricket next year.”

ODI Schedule