Persons Still Desirous Of Registering For The May-June 2017 CXC Exams Will Have Until This Friday January 27, 2017 To Do So. January 2017 Results Should Be Available Online On Wednesday March 1 St At 10:00 P.M. Candidates Whose Results Are Not Pleasing Will Have Until Friday March 3 In Order To Register For The May-June 2017 Sitting.

Kindly Note That In Both Instances; The Relevant Late Fees Will Apply. Contact the Education Departments In St. Kitts Or Nevis At 467-1877 Or 469- 4651 For More Information.

