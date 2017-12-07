David Robinson Remembered

Charlestown-Nevis- A solemn but intriguing ceremony, took place at the Charlestown Methodist Church on Monday 4th December 2017.

It was a memorial service for the late David Richard Robinson and was well attended by family members and friends.

Several persons paid glowing tributes to the man who is noted for his work with the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS). These included Mr. Larry Armony of the Brimstone Hill Trust and St.Kitts Heritage Trust; Ms. Isabel Byron of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) Board; Amba Trott (personal friend and friend of the NHCS) –this one read by his sister and Mr. Richard Lupinacci (founding member of the NHCS).

Interspersed with the tributes, were welcoming remarks, delivered by Rev. Amos Browne; scripture readings by Mrs. Clara Walters (past president of the NHCS board); Mr. Hanzel Manners (past president of the NHCS Board); Rev. John Phillip Newell; Bev Parry Robinson and Harvey Hendrickson (past president of the NHCS Board).

A beautiful rendition in song, was also presented by Blair Parry, ably supported by Laura Robinson and Bev Parry.

The Homily was delivered by Rev. Amos Browne and Rev. Bonnie Byron delivered the benediction.

The organist for the day, was Mr. Rohan Claxton.

In 1982, David Robinson joined the US Peace Corps and after initially working at the Barbados Museum, he accepted an invitation to run the Alexander Hamilton Museum and Museum of Nevis History, in Nevis and relocated to the island with his second wife, Joan.

Nevis became his home for the next thirty-two years and he was a founding member of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS).

Among those left to mourn the loss of this dedicated worker and humble man, are: His third wife of seven years-Beverly Parry Robinson; his first wife and mother of his children-Karen Shinn; his daughters –Debra Jorgensen and Laura Elizabeth Robinson and his son-David Richard Robinson Jr.