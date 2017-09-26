Death toll rises in Dominica

Twenty-seven Dominicans are confirmed dead, 27 are confirmed missing, and 18 are unconfirmed missing, Daniel Carbon, Dominican police chief announced yesterday morning. The overwhelming majority of deaths were in Pointe Michel.

This number is an increase from the 15 deaths he confirmed last week. The police chief said the names of the deceased will be released within the next 24 hours. Carbon also said that none of the dead include police.

Carbon expressed his deepest condolences “to the persons and families who lost loved ones in Hurricane Maria,” a Category 5 storm that made landfall in Dominica on September 18.

He also gave an update on the looting and acts of violence amidst the recovery effort.