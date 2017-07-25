DEFENDING CHAMPION TT, OFF TO A GOOD START

St Kitts – Defending regional three-day Under 19 champions, Trinidad & Tobago, are off to a good start as they cranked up 233 all out in 64.2 overs and had the Windward Islands on 68 for 5 at close of play.

Sabia Batoosingh led the batting for TT with 60 runs; while Lee Louisy had best bowling figures of 14-2-59-3 for the Windwards.

Guyana scored 220 runs all out and had Leeward Islands struggling at 17 for 1 at the close of play in another encounter. Guyana won the toss and decided to bat. Ramnarine Chatura with 62 and Raymon Perez 48, led the batting for Guyana.

Kian Pemberton 13-3-51-3; Zawandi White 28-14-56-3; Javani Tyson 7.5-3-20-2; Elroy Francis 19-9-39-3 were the leading wicket takers for the Leeward Islands.

Leewards has so far lost Jamie Cornelius for 7.

The Nevisians in the lineup are: N’Cosie George; Teshawn Francis; Kian Pemberton; Jamie Cornelius and Javani Tyson.

In the other match for the day, Jamaica was left reeling at 11 for 2; with Barbados scoring 192 all out. Top batter for Barbados was Shian Brathwaite with 66 runs; while top wicket-takers for Jamaica were David Bird 23-9-53-3 and Kristoph Virgo 19.3-6-43-3.

Matches continue today at Conaree, Verchilds and St Pauls, starting at 9:30 am.