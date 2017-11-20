Department of Probation and Child Protection Services Leads the Federation in the Celebration of the 2017 International Children’s Day

Basseterre, Monday November 20, 2017 – The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is celebrating this year’s International Children’s Day with weeklong activities organized by the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services, a department in the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and Gender Affairs mandated with championing the federation’s child protection agenda.

Scheduled to run till Saturday November 25, the “Child Abuse Prevention Week” whose theme is Creating Awareness: Acknowledging our Children’s Value Nationwide, kicked off yesterday at Liberty New Testament Church of God in Molineux where a special service was held. Staff members of the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services joined parents and children in prayer and thanksgiving.

The department has also made arrangements to host 35 children selected from different schools around the federation in a special luncheon, accompanied by their teachers. Organisations around the federation have also been encouraged to host children in their premises and take part in inspiring and bringing smiles to their faces on this special occasion.

Wednesday November 22, 2017 marks the Wear Blue Day, where persons in participating institutions will wear blue items of clothing in support of the prevention of child abuse.

The “Child Abuse Prevention Week” will culminate in an awards ceremony for the winners of a Chant Competition where students would be required to record their songs and submit to the organising committee.

According to Child Protection Officer, Mr. Naren Maynard, approximately 300 cases of child abuse cases were reported in 2017 and there is an urgent need to sensitize the public regarding active participation in prevention of this vice.

“Our children are the future of our nation. We must fight for them and be their voice when they cannot defend themselves. We appeal to all persons to do their part in transforming the world into a better place for our children. The department has on board mechanisms to manage reports and we urge members of the public to utilise these platforms, “said Mr. Maynard.

The Hotline numbers are 467-1379 or 467-1309 for Child Protection Services and 465-5000 for the Counseling Center.