Development Bank sponsors Nevis Cricket Association’s first T-20 Tournament

Charlestown, Nevis, November 22, 2017 (DBSKN) — The Nevis Cricket Association (NCA), through its President Mr Denrick Liburd, is thanking the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) for sponsoring the on-going Nevis T-20 Cricket Tournament.

“We started the T-20 Cricket Tournament on Sunday November 12,” said Mr Liburd. “We normally have some T-20 competitions in our league structure, but it is the first time it has been sponsored by any individual for that matter.”

Mr Liburd made the remarks on Friday November 17 at the Nevis branch office of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis when he received the sponsorship cheque from Credit Analyst Ms Corliss Wilkinson. Also present at the presentation ceremony was one of the Nevis-based Directors of the Development Bank Mr Stephen Jones.

“On behalf of the Nevis Cricket Association, I would like to say a word of thank you to Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the NCA President. “The Nevis Cricket Association would have gone the lengths and breadths seeking sponsorship and we had a very difficult task.”

Mr Liburd concluded: “So I have to say kudos to Development Bank for seeing it fit to partner with us in our on-going T-20 Tournament. We have fantastic prizes for the cricketers and we are hoping that next year we can have an even bigger tournament.”

According to Mr Liburd, six teams from Nevis are taking part in this tournament. They are Empire, All-Stars, Cotton Ground Pioneers, Highlights, SDA Jets, and Big Rocks.

In the meantime, Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Director Mr Stephen Jones said that while the bank was always known as the ‘Bank that Lends a Helping Hand’ in areas of Agriculture, fisheries and education, it is also into the development of the youth through sports.

“We are quite pleased to be associated with the Nevis Cricket Association,” said Mr Jones. “The Development Bank is truly interested in the development of young people and so we are happy that we able to assist in some way. We are glad to be in the areas that have lifelong development for our young people.”