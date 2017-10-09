ECCB Commits to Maintaining Strong, Stable EC Dollar

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is committed to maintaining the strength and stability of the EC Dollar.

The first of the five strategic goals of the Bank’s Strategic Plan is to: “Maintain a strong and stable EC Dollar”. The goal focuses on protecting and augmenting the currency union’s pool of foreign reserves that supports a strong and stable EC dollar. As of 29 September 2017, the EC dollar was backed with 98.3 per cent of foreign reserves.

To support the goal of maintaining the strength and stability of the EC dollar, the ECCB’s research, policy advice and advocacy will focus on policy recommendations to build competitiveness, maximise exports, facilitate technology transfer and job creation.

The ECCB launched its Strategic Plan 2017-2021 on 3 October 2017 under the theme: “Transforming the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union Together”. The Plan provides the framework for the Bank to align its institutional efforts, prioritise resource allocation and measure performance against its five strategic goals and performance indicators. Ultimately, the Plan aims to raise the region’s growth and development trajectory.